Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

RBI revises market trading hours for Ram Temple inauguration day

The apex bank announced revised trading hours for Monday, January 22 amid the half day announced for public bankin

Business Desk
RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued draft norms on declaring bank dividends, laying down eligibility criteria and guidelines on board oversight. | Image:Facebook Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Half day: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday has announced revised trading hours for markets regulated by it, in view of the half day announced by the Government on January 22.

Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on Monday, the Government has announced a half-day closure for public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks.

Advertisement

Instead of the usual trading hours from 9:30 am, the markets will open on Monday at 2.30 pm and close at 5 pm, as opposed to 3.30 pm on weekdays.

“Settlement of the auction of Government of India dated securities conducted on January 19, 2024 will take place on January 22, 2024 after the commencement of market trading hours at 2:30 PM,” RBI stated.

Advertisement

The apex bank also announced that the exchange and deposit facility for Rs 2,000 banknotes will not be available on January 22.
The revised timings from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on Monday include Call/notice/term money, market repo in Government securities, tri-party repo in Government Securities, commercial paper and certificates of deposit, repo in corporate bonds, Government securities including both central and state governments and treasury bills.

In terms of foreign currency (FCY)/Indian rupee (INR) trades including Forex Derivatives and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives, these include the ones other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges.

Advertisement

The market hours will resume to the 9.30 am to 3.30 pm slab on January 23, a day after the consecration.

Notably, the time was revised to the ongoing window from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm on December 7, 2022.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

27 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

33 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

36 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Advance Mobility raises $2 million led by Finvolve

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table| Watch

    Info19 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement