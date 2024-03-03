English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement on Monday

Reported by: Business Desk
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:PTI/ File Photo
Conference on GST: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to inaugurate a one-day conference on GST enforcement. The agenda includes key discussions on combating GST evasion and fake invoicing, sharing best practices, fostering collaboration between State and Central enforcement authorities, leveraging technology for enforcement, and maintaining a balance between business facilitation and effective enforcement. 

The conference aims to promote cooperative federalism, providing a platform for mutual learning and strengthening GST administration. Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, will also attend the event.

The government release on Sunday stated that combating fake invoicing, sharing best practicing, fostering synergy, leveraging technology and data, balancing ease of doing business. According to the release, examining current challenges and delving into successful methodologies employed by both State and central enforcement authorities. 

“Encouraging knowledge exchange through presentations by State and Central enforcement heads, showcasing their most successful strategies and innovative approaches for tackling tax evasion,” the release stated on Sunday. Striking a crucial equilibrium between facilitating a smooth business environment and implementing effective, deterrent enforcement measures.

The release also added that embracing the spirit of cooperative federalism as exemplified by GST, this conference will serve as a valuable platform for both Centre and State GST Enforcement authorities to share best practices, foster mutual learning, and collectively strengthen the GST administration.

 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 16:09 IST

