Updated February 20th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

RBI February bulletin predicts inflation to cool down in coming months

Regarding the agriculture sector, the RBI mentioned that evolving conditions are also turning favourable for the upcoming financial year.

Business Desk
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
RBI February Bulletin: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its February bulletin released on Tuesday, indicated that while inflation expectations in the country may stabilise and decrease in the future, renewed pressures from cereals and proteins cannot be ruled out.

According to the bulletin, the country's retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January, down from 5.69 per cent in December and 5.55 per cent in November. The RBI highlighted that overall inflation trends are becoming favourable, creating a stable environment for businesses to plan expansion strategies in anticipation of increased demand.

The bulletin also noted that core inflation is at its lowest level since October 2019, and non-food wholesale price inflation remains in deflation, which is expected to positively impact input costs and selling prices for manufacturing firms.

Regarding the agriculture sector, the RBI mentioned that evolving conditions are also turning favourable for the upcoming financial year.

Furthermore, the central bank stated that recent months have seen a brighter outlook for stronger-than-expected global economic growth in 2024, with risks being broadly balanced.

In a separate analysis, the RBI shared internal simulations indicating that India's debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to deviate below the trajectory projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest Article IV consultation report. With recalibrated expenditures, India's debt-GDP ratio is projected to decrease to 73.4 per cent by 2030-31, approximately 5 percentage points lower than the IMF's projected trajectory of 78.2 per cent.

The RBI underlined its disagreement with the IMF's contention that further fiscal tightening is necessary to prevent India's general government debt from exceeding 100 per cent of GDP in the medium term, highlighting the need for a nuanced approach in this context.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

