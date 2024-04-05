×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce policy decision shortly

The central bank is widely expected to maintain its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting.

Reported by: Business Desk
Shaktikanta Das
Shaktikanta Das | Image: PTI
RBI MPC LIVE: Nifty, Sensex open little changed ahead of RBI rate decision
RBI MPC LIVE: RBI Governor, SBI Chair meet Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of MPC panel meeting
RBI MPC LIVE: Will RBI keep the rates steady in the first MPC of FY25?
9: 28 IST, April 5th 2024

Indian blue-chip indexes traded flat at the open on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, where the central bank is expected to maintain its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.13 per cent at 22,486.40, while the BSE Sensex added 0.08 per cent to 74,287.02, as of 9:15 am.


 

9: 25 IST, April 5th 2024

Governor meets Finance Minster: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 20 ahead of the central bank's interest rate-setting panel meeting. Sitharaman also held discussions with Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch at her North Block office, as confirmed by a statement from Sitharaman's Office on X. These deliberations come amidst industry advocacy for a potential interest rate reduction, coupled with notable fluctuations in the stock markets.

The RBI has maintained the benchmark interest rate, or repo rate, at 6.5 per cent since February 2023.

Read full story: RBI Governor, SBI Chiar meets Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of MPC panel meeting - Republic World

 

9: 13 IST, April 5th 2024

The ongoing monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) marks the first meeting of this fiscal year. The meeting is set against a backdrop of stronger-than-expected economic performance despite pressures in specific segments of the economy. Robust economic performance is highlighted by the fact that FY24 growth is now seen at 7.6 per cent, as per the advanced estimates of MOSPI, led by strong growth in the investment demand. Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), which is a proxy for investment growth, is projected to expand by a healthy rate of 10.2 per cent in FY24. 

Read full story here: Will RBI keep the rates steady in the first MPC of FY25?- Republic World

9: 16 IST, April 5th 2024

Indian blue-chip indexes, trading at record highs, are set to open flat on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, where the central bank is expected to maintain its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting.

Read full story here: Nifty, Sensex set for flat open ahead of RBI rate decision- Republic World

Published April 5th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

