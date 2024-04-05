Indian blue-chip indexes traded flat at the open on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, where the central bank is expected to maintain its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.13 per cent at 22,486.40, while the BSE Sensex added 0.08 per cent to 74,287.02, as of 9:15 am.



