Comment by rating agency CareEdge: The overall economic outlook remains upbeat despite some challenges in specific sectors. While there has been broad-based moderation in inflation, higher food inflation keeps headline numbers elevated. However, benign core inflation will comfort RBI as strong growth has mainly remained non-inflationary.

Nevertheless, headline inflation will moderate in the coming months, aided by a favourable base effect lasting until July 2024. The arrival of rabi harvests in the market along with expectations of a normal monsoon next year will also alleviate pressure on food prices. The RBI will thus be inclined to adopt a cautious approach, preferring to assess the evolving risks associated with food inflation before making any changes in its decisions. As guided by the March monetary policy bulletin, monetary policy will remain in "risk-minimisation mode" to align inflation towards the target while supporting growth.

Given that the RBI Governor has been highlighting the aim of getting inflation to 4 per cent on a durable basis, the policy rates are likely to be kept on hold in the upcoming policy meeting, with no change in stance. Liquidity conditions continue to remain tight but have eased compared to the start of this calendar year.



The RBI will continue managing liquidity to support money market conditions. Lower budgeted gross borrowing figures, coupled with passive inflows resulting from India's inclusion in global bond indices, are expected to keep the cost of borrowing low in FY25. We expect 10y-year G-sec yield to range between 6.5-6.6% by end-FY25.



Going ahead, we anticipate that the MPC will contemplate rate cuts in the second half of FY25 as headline inflation approaches the 4% threshold. By that time, the RBI will likely have gained further clarity on the risks associated with food inflation and the policy outlook of the US Fed.