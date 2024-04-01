RBI stands tall among its peers on various counts: Nirmala Sitharaman

Advertisement

RBI tall among peers: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has had a remarkable chequered history and stands apart from its peers on various counts.

Sitharaman said during COVID-19 RBI ensured financial stability. Sitharaman was addressing the ceremony marking 90 years of RBI in Mumbai on Monday. Collaborative effort between RBI and the central government has been exemplary, said Sitharaman.

RBI has been able to stabilise G-sec yields despite monetary tightening; successful in anchoring inflationary expectations, the FM added.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said India’s GDP growth is robust and the external sector was resilient. Das said RBI’s evolution has been intertwined with the developments of the Indian economy. The RBI Governor added," “RBI has emerged as a symbol of resilience, made by team RBI’s joining efforts.