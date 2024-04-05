Updated April 5th, 2024 at 11:45 IST
Reserve Bank of India proposes enabling UPI for cash deposit facility
Instructions for implementing this facility will be issued shortly by the RBI, ushering in a new era of convenience and efficiency in banking services.
- Economy
- 3 min read
Advertisement
UPI cash deposit: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed enabling the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for cash deposit facilities. This initiative, part of a broader set of developmental and regulatory policy measures, aims to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of financial services across the country.
On Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the facility of cash deposit (in cash deposit machines) is available only through debit cards. “Given the popularity and acceptance of UPI, as also the benefits seen from the availability of UPI for card-less cash withdrawal at ATMs, it is now proposed to facilitate cash deposit facility through use of UPI. Operational instructions will be issued shortly,” the Governor said.
Advertisement
Trading of Sovereign Green Bonds in IFSC
The RBI has also proposed the allowance of eligible foreign investors in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to invest in Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs), facilitating wider non-resident participation in green initiatives. This move aligns with the government's commitment to sustainable development and renewable energy projects.
Advertisement
RBI Retail Direct Scheme - Introduction of mobile app
To enhance accessibility for individual investors, the RBI is developing a mobile application for the RBI Retail Direct Scheme. This app will enable investors to buy and sell government securities conveniently through their mobile devices, promoting retail participation in the government securities market.
Advertisement
Review of LCR Framework
The RBI is proposing modifications to the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework to address emerging risks and enhance liquidity risk management by banks. This initiative aims to strengthen the resilience of banks and ensure the stability of the financial system during times of stress.
Advertisement
Dealing in Rupee Interest Rate Derivative products – Small Finance Banks
Small Finance Banks (SFBs) will soon be allowed to deal in permissible rupee interest rate derivative products, expanding their options for hedging interest rate risks. This move aims to provide SFBs with greater flexibility in managing their balance sheet and commercial operations effectively.
Advertisement
UPI access for Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) through third-party applications
To provide more flexibility to Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) holders, the RBI plans to permit linking of PPIs through third-party UPI applications. This initiative will enable PPI holders to make UPI payments similar to bank account holders, increasing convenience and accessibility.
Advertisement
Distribution of CBDCs through non-bank Payment System Operators
Continuing with the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilots, the RBI intends to make CBDC-Retail accessible to a broader segment of users by enabling non-bank payment system operators to offer CBDC wallets. This move aims to enhance access and test the resilience of the CBDC platform.
Advertisement
Published April 5th, 2024 at 11:45 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.