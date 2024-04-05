Advertisement

UPI cash deposit: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed enabling the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for cash deposit facilities. This initiative, part of a broader set of developmental and regulatory policy measures, aims to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of financial services across the country.

On Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the facility of cash deposit (in cash deposit machines) is available only through debit cards. “Given the popularity and acceptance of UPI, as also the benefits seen from the availability of UPI for card-less cash withdrawal at ATMs, it is now proposed to facilitate cash deposit facility through use of UPI. Operational instructions will be issued shortly,” the Governor said.



Trading of Sovereign Green Bonds in IFSC

The RBI has also proposed the allowance of eligible foreign investors in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to invest in Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs), facilitating wider non-resident participation in green initiatives. This move aligns with the government's commitment to sustainable development and renewable energy projects.



RBI Retail Direct Scheme - Introduction of mobile app

To enhance accessibility for individual investors, the RBI is developing a mobile application for the RBI Retail Direct Scheme. This app will enable investors to buy and sell government securities conveniently through their mobile devices, promoting retail participation in the government securities market.



Review of LCR Framework

The RBI is proposing modifications to the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework to address emerging risks and enhance liquidity risk management by banks. This initiative aims to strengthen the resilience of banks and ensure the stability of the financial system during times of stress.



Dealing in Rupee Interest Rate Derivative products – Small Finance Banks

Small Finance Banks (SFBs) will soon be allowed to deal in permissible rupee interest rate derivative products, expanding their options for hedging interest rate risks. This move aims to provide SFBs with greater flexibility in managing their balance sheet and commercial operations effectively.



UPI access for Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) through third-party applications

To provide more flexibility to Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) holders, the RBI plans to permit linking of PPIs through third-party UPI applications. This initiative will enable PPI holders to make UPI payments similar to bank account holders, increasing convenience and accessibility.



Distribution of CBDCs through non-bank Payment System Operators

Continuing with the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilots, the RBI intends to make CBDC-Retail accessible to a broader segment of users by enabling non-bank payment system operators to offer CBDC wallets. This move aims to enhance access and test the resilience of the CBDC platform.