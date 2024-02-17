Advertisement

Hill state PSU revival: The cumulative losses of public sector enterprises in Himachal Pradesh stood at Rs 5,143.46 crore as of March 31, 2023, and 14 out of 23 such units were in the red. The report on public sector units was tabled in the state assembly on Saturday during the presentation of the annual budget for the next financial year. Does the lackluster PSUs indicate a need to revisit the revival plan of hill states’ public sector undertakings? Republic Business takes a deep dive.

Laggard PSUs

In 2021-22, the number of loss-making companies, including state boards and corporations, was 13, and total losses were Rs 4,889 crore. Himachal Road Transport Corporation topped the list with a loss of Rs 1,966.13 crore, followed by Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board which lost Rs 1,823.97 crore. While HP Power Corporation registered a loss of Rs 6,89.24 crore, HP Power Transmission Corporation lost Rs 372.59 crore.

Image credit: Unsplash

Loss of HP Himachal Financial Corporation stood at Rs 184.83 crore, HP Tourism Development Corporation recorded a loss of Rs 12,663 crore, State Forest Corporation Rs 98.21 crore and Himachal Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) Rs 91.20 crore.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation was among the top profit-making public sector enterprises with a profit of Rs 108.44 crore, followed by Ex-Servicemen Corporation which earned Rs 82.78 crore profit, and General Industries Corporation with Rs 44.37 crore.

Besides, Civil Supplies Corporation recorded a profit of Rs 28.57 crore, State Electronics Development Corporation at Rs 18.94 crore and HP State Cooperative Milk Federation at Rs 17.09 crore.

The disclosure made in the report presented by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the assembly revealed that the losses of 13 out of 23 Public Sector Undertakings of the Himachal government have amounted to Rs 4902.77 crore.

PSU mergers

Himachal Pradesh is eager to pursue the merger of several of these loss-making boards and corporations. In a recent Cabinet meeting, the merger plan for the Agro Industries Corporation with the HP Horticulture Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation received approval. The latter had incurred a loss of Rs 13.47 crore.

Among the PSUs that have reported profits are HP State Civil Supplies Corporation (Rs 27.70 crore), HP General Industries Corporation (Rs 43.54 crore), HP State Industrial Development Corporation (Rs 93.92 crore), HP Ex-servicemen Corporation (Rs 73.80 crore), and HP State Electronics Development Corporation (Rs 10.88 crore).

Despite efforts to salvage them, some of the PSUs established in the past have become financial burdens, incurring substantial losses. The government is considering options such as merging the State Finance Corporation with HP Small Industries Development Corporation, as reported by The Tribune.

Inherited financial situation

The current Himachal Pradesh government inherited a difficult financial situation from the previous administration, characterised by mismanagement and excessive spending.

Image credit: Unsplash

The total debt liabilities have risen significantly from Rs 47,906 crore in 2018 to Rs 76,651 crore in 2023, indicating a substantial increase in loans, said the State Budget. The previous government delayed implementing the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations for Himachal Government employees, resulting in increasing arrears which became the liability of the current government.

Despite the financial challenges, the current government has made tough decisions and initiated efforts to mobilise additional resources. Changes in the State Excise Policy are expected to increase State Excise Duty by Rs 359 crore in 2023-24 compared to the previous year. Similarly, an increase in VAT revenue is anticipated, with both expected to register a growth rate of 22 per cent.