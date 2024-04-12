×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 6th, 2022 at 20:10 IST

Rupee closes flat at 77.66 against US dollar

Rupee closes flat at 77.66 against US dollar

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) The rupee closed unchanged at 77.66 against the US dollar in muted trade on Monday as participants largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of the RBI's policy decision later this week.

While the domestic unit gained initially amid a weak American currency in the overseas market, elevated crude oil prices, unabated foreign capital outflows and subdued domestic equities capped the appreciation bias, forex dealers said.

Advertisement

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened slightly strong at 77.65 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 77.55 and a low of 77.67. It finally settled at 77.66, the same level as Friday's closing rate.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 93.91 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 55,675.32, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 14.75 points or 0.09 per cent to 16,569.55.

Advertisement

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.20 per cent to 101.93.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.60 per cent to USD 120.44 per barrel.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market, offloading shares worth Rs 2,397.65 crore on Monday, as per stock exchange data.

Meanwhile, the RBI's rate-setting panel MPC on Monday began its three-day deliberations amid expectations of another hike in benchmark interest rates to contain inflation that continues to remain above the central bank's upper tolerance level.

Advertisement

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday.

"Rupee continued to trade in a narrow range and marginal weakness was seen ahead of the RBI policy meeting that is scheduled this week. Expectation is that the central bank could look to raise rates but investors will be keenly watching governor's commentary.

Advertisement

"The central bank could continue to maintain a hawkish stance, thereby restricting major losses for the rupee," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"We expect the USDINR to trade with sideways and quote in the range of 77.40 and 78.05," he added.

Advertisement

Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said the rupee remained in a narrow range with thin volumes ahead of the RBI policy decision.

"The market is already set for a rate hike as the 10 year benchmark bond yields settled at 7.5 per cent. Spot USD-INR is yet to give a four week range of 77.40 to 77.80. Near term bias remains cautious ahead of policy decisions," he noted. PTI BAL BAL ABM ABM

Advertisement

Published June 6th, 2022 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Beware of fake ads

FMCG's history of ads

2 minutes ago
Tesla's competitors in India

Tesla's competitors

4 minutes ago
Chinese Troops

China's Border Aggression

4 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC NDA Admit Card Out

9 minutes ago
Twin flames zodiac signs

Compatible Zodiac Signs

10 minutes ago
David Warner

David Warner STUNS India

11 minutes ago
Kishtwar Helipad

news

14 minutes ago
UPSC CDS admit card out

UPSC CDS admit card out

14 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

16 minutes ago
Living Golden on Better Terms: Why Term Insurance Must Be Part of Your Retirement Planning

Term Insuranc

21 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live Streaming

21 minutes ago
Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

23 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

23 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

32 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

33 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

34 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

39 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo