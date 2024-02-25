English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 11:17 IST

Rupee inches 5 paise higher at 73.45 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee inches 5 paise higher at 73.45 against US dollar in early trade

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) The Indian rupee inched higher by 5 paise to 73.45 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the broad weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local unit, while high crude oil prices restricted the gains.

Advertisement

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.51 against the dollar, then inched higher to 73.45, up 5 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.50 against the US dollar.

Advertisement

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 93.11.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 232.84 crore, as per exchange data.

Advertisement

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 146.4 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 58,869.60, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 40.85 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,560.30.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.26 per cent to USD 75.66 per barrel.

Advertisement

On the domestic macro-economic front, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a big-bang relief package for the stressed telecom sector that includes a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid and 100 per cent foreign investment through the automatic route.

The Union Cabinet also approved a revised Rs 25,938 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto and auto-components industries to enhance the domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Advertisement

According to experts, these announcements could lead to fund inflows and that may lead to strength in the rupee. PTI DRR BAL BAL

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 11:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nani Promises Back-To-Back Celebrations In Theatres In Thank You Note

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Varun's Pic With Sidharth, Shahid From WPL Opening Ceremony Goes Viral

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Bank Holidays March 2024: Banks Will Remain Shut For 14 Days

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Muslim Girl Develops Affinity for ‘Sanatan Dharma', Marries Hindu Man

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo