Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 17th, 2021 at 10:47 IST

Rupee inches 6 paise higher to 73.46 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee inches 6 paise higher to 73.46 against US dollar in early trade

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) The Indian rupee inched higher by 6 paise to 73.46 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the broad weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local unit, while firm crude oil prices restricted the gains.

Advertisement

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.49 against the dollar, then inched higher to 73.46, up 6 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.52 against the US dollar.

Advertisement

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 92.83.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,621.88 crore, as per exchange data.

Advertisement

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 429.6 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 59,570.76, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.60 points or 0. 68 per cent to 17,749.10.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.24 per cent to USD 75.49 per barrel. PTI DRR ANS ANS

Advertisement

Published September 17th, 2021 at 10:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

an hour ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

4 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

8 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Sachin's picture perfect snow outing with Anjali

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Breaking: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl, Emily, Anne Reunite At SAG Awards 2024

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo