English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 13th, 2021 at 16:10 IST

Rupee slumps 18 paise to close at 73.68 against US dollar

The Indian rupee fell 18 paise to close at 73.68 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas market and muted trend in domestic equities.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian rupee fell 18 paise to close at 73.68 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas market and muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 73.63 and dropped to a low of 73.73 in the day trade.

The domestic unit finally settled at 73.68 against the greenback, down 18 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.50 against the US dollar.

The forex market was closed on Friday on account of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.19 per cent higher at 92.75.

"Indian rupee started the week on back foot amid recovery in dollar ahead of US inflation data on Tuesday and lacklustre risk assets," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further noted that Monday's price actions in rupee were on back of recovery in dollar index on Friday, the day the domestic markets were closed on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

Until the market makes up its mind, perhaps not until the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) scheduled next week, rather dull trading conditions are likely to persist, he noted.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.12 per cent to USD 73.74 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 127.31 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 58,177.76, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 13.95 points or 0.08 per cent to 17,355.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 423.44 crore, as per exchange data. 

Advertisement

Published September 13th, 2021 at 16:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

7 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

9 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

10 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

10 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

10 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

10 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Piyush Goyal Announces 5-Year MSP Agreement with Farmers on 5 New Crops

    India News30 minutes ago

  2. Piyush Goyal Meets Punjab CM Mann Ahead of Crucial Talks With Farmers

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. Sushmita Reveals Feeling 'Out Of Place' For Not Knowing Table Manners

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  4. Janhvi Kapoor All Set To Star Opposite Ram Charan, Confirms Boney Kapoor

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. Manoj Bajpayee’s Pics From Berlin Film Festival Go Viral

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo