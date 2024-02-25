English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

Rural consumption growing faster than urban consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

According to Subramanyam, the gap between rural and urban consumption has come down from 84 per cent in 2011-2012 to 71 per cent in 2022-2023.

Rajat Mishra
Rural consumption on rise
Rural consumption on rise | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rural consumption on the rise: Rural consumption has risen faster than urban, narrowing the gap between rural and urban consumption in India, BVR Subramanyam, the CEO of Niti Aayog said on Sunday.

According to Subramanyam, the gap between rural and urban consumption has come down from 84 per cent in 2011-2012 to 71 per cent in 2022-2023. He added further that the gap between urban and rural consumption was at its peak of 91 per cent in 2004-2005.

Advertisement

“The Gini Coefficient for rural and urban will also come down,” Subramanyam opined.

Rural and urban consumption

Subramanyan also threw light on the consumption pattern and said,“ Rural incomes went up by 2.6 per cent, and similarly, the urban incomes went up by 2.5 times.”

Another big highlight of the survey was the decline in the consumption of cereals and food. Throwing light on cereal consumption, he said, “The cereal consumption as a share of total consumption has gone down from 22 per cent in 1999-2000 to 10.7 per cent in 2011-2012, to less than 5 per cent in rural India.”

Advertisement

In rural India, the total consumption of food as a share has gone down from almost 60 per cent in 1999-2000 to 53 per cent in 2011-2012, and finally to 46 per cent now. He went on to add that the total consumption of food as a share is less than 50 per cent for the first time ever.

As far as urban India is concerned, cereal consumption as a share has gone down from 12 per cent in 1999-2000 to 6 per cent in 2011-2012, to less than 4 per cent now.  Similarly, the total consumption of food as a share has gone down below 40 per cent for the first time ever.

Advertisement

A love affair with beverages, processed food, and durables

According to the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, the consumption of food as a share has gone down. On the other hand, the consumption of beverages, processed food milk, and fruits is going up. “ Which is an indication of more diverse and balanced food consumption.

Advertisement

In rural India, the consumption of beverages and processed food as a share has gone up from 4.19 in 1999-2000 to 7.90 in 2011-2012, and finally to 9.62 in 2022-2023.

Similarly, the consumption of conveyance and durables like TVs and fridges has gone up significantly.  The consumption of conveyance as a total share has also risen from 23.99 in 2011-2012 to 7.55 per cent in 2022-2023. Also, the consumption of consumer services excluding conveyance has risen sharply from 3.99 per cent in 2011-2012 to 5.08 per cent in 2022-2023.

Advertisement

In urban India, the story is almost the same. The consumption of conveyance as a share has gone up from 6.52 per cent in 2011-2012 to 8.59 per cent in 2022-2023.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Game Changer Writer Reveals Details On Ram Charan's Character

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo