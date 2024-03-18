×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Russian rouble bounces back after Putin's re-election

The currency's steady decline leading up to the election gave way to a muted market reaction post-Putin's anticipated victory.

Reported by: Business Desk
Russian rouble was helped by month-end tax payments, exporters' forced foreign currency sales & high interest rates
Russian rouble | Image:Pexels
Russian rouble rose from three-month lows against major currencies on Monday, March 18, 2024, in the aftermath of President Vladimir Putin's resounding victory in Russia's election. Putin's landslide win, securing a record post-Soviet mandate, solidified his grip on power, fostering stability in the Russian financial markets.

By 0804 GMT, the rouble demonstrated strength, marking a 1 per cent gain against the dollar at 91.96 RUB, a notable recovery from its early trade slump to 93.4350, the weakest point recorded since February 9. Similarly, it surged 1 per cent against the euro to 100.18 EUR and strengthened by 1 per cent versus the yuan to 12.75 CNY, following earlier declines to levels unseen since late December.

The currency's steady decline leading up to the election gave way to a muted market reaction post-Putin's anticipated victory, highlighting investor confidence in the predicted outcome. Bartosz Sawicki, a market analyst at Conotoxia fintech, noted that such expected results typically lead to subdued market responses. Furthermore, Sawicki emphasised Russia's insulation from significant capital flows, which contributed to stabilising market movements.

Anticipating a post-election boost, Alexei Antonov from Alor Broker suggested that risk-averse investors might increase their purchases of Russian assets. This sentiment was mirrored in the oil market, with Brent crude, a crucial export for Russia, climbing by 0.6 per cent to $85.87 a barrel.

While Russian stock indexes displayed mixed performances, Elena Kozhukhova, an analyst at Veles Capital, anticipated the removal of political uncertainty post-election to favor the Russian stock market in early trading. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.9 per cent to 1,129.3 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index recorded a marginal 0.1 per cent decline at 3,296.3 points.

However, TCS Holding, the owner of Russian online bank Tinkoff, faced a setback as its shares plummeted over 5 per cent to a 10-month low shortly after Moscow trading resumed. This decline followed the company's decision to redomicile to Russia from Cyprus.

(With Reuters inputs.)

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

