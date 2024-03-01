Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Second consecutive LPG price hike: 19 kg commercial cylinder's price hiked by Rs 25

The latest adjustment brings the retail price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder to Rs 1,795 in Delhi.

Business Desk
Commercial LPG price increase
Commercial LPG price increase | Image:ANI
LPG price hike: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have implemented a fresh hike in the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders, marking the second consecutive increase in rates. Effective from March 1, Friday, consumers will witness a Rs 25 surge in the prices of commercial cylinders.

The latest adjustment brings the retail price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder to Rs 1,795 in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the same cylinder will now cost Rs 1,749. Residents of Chennai and Kolkata will also experience a hike, with prices reaching Rs 1,960 and Rs 1,911, respectively.

This recent increment follows a similar move by state-run firms on February 1, when rates were raised by Rs 14. Before that, on December 1, 2023, oil companies had increased the prices by Rs 21 across various locations in the country.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - the major players in the sector - regularly revise cooking gas prices on the 1st of every month. These revisions are determined based on the average international price of the previous month.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Whatsapp logo