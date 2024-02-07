Advertisement

Intellectual property rights: India's economic prowess hinges significantly on its manufacturing sector, and to fuel its continuous growth, safeguarding innovation through robust intellectual property protection is imperative.

The government's commitment to fostering innovation is evident in initiatives like "Make in India" and "Startup India," as reflected in the revised estimate (2022-23) allocating Rs 285.41 crore to the intellectual property ecosystem.

Advertisement

However, challenges persist, notably in the patent approval process, which encounters significant delays, dissuading inventors and manufacturers from investing in research and development. To address this, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry recommends that the government invest in additional resources, digitalisation, and modern technology to expedite patent approvals, thereby reducing the time to market for new products. Furthermore, there is a need to shift the perception of research and development expenditure from a cost to an investment, requiring proactive counseling by the government to motivate Indian manufacturers for innovation.

A critical gap in the current landscape is the insufficient awareness among domestic manufacturers, particularly SMEs, about the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection. To bridge this gap, a proposed nationwide awareness campaign and training programs can educate manufacturers on the significance of IPR and guide how to protect their intellectual property effectively.

Advertisement

The cost of litigating IPR cases in India is a deterrent for small businesses, hindering their ability to safeguard their intellectual property. To level the playing field, it is recommended to provide financial support or subsidies to small businesses and innovators, enabling them to protect their innovations adequately.

A robust IPR enforcement mechanism is paramount for creating a conducive environment for domestic manufacturers. Strengthening enforcement sends a clear message that IPR violations will not be tolerated, thereby reducing unfair competition and fostering a climate that encourages growth.