Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 17th, 2021 at 09:53 IST

Sensex rallies over 400 pts to new peak in early trade; Nifty tops 17,700

Sensex rallies over 400 pts to new peak in early trade; Nifty tops 17,700

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points to scale a fresh peak of 59,550.88 in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index majors Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

The broader NSE Nifty too surged more than 100 points to reach its new peak of 17,747.80 in the opening session.

Advertisement

The 30-share Sensex was trading 418.53 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 59,559.69. Similarly, Nifty advanced 113.15 points or 0.64 per cent to 17,742.65 in initial deals.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising nearly 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index climbed 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent to its new closing peak of 59,141.16, and Nifty surged 110.05 points or 0.63 per cent to finish at its fresh lifetime high of 17,629.50.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,621.88 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

"The market is now driven by momentum with valuations on the back burner. Even FIIs who were skeptical about valuations and sold heavily in July have come back strongly and are chasing the momentum. FIIs have invested Rs 5,344 crore in the cash market during the last three days," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Advertisement

Nifty has now appreciated by around 10,000 points from the March 2020 lows. Even die-hard bulls would not have foreseen such a ferocious rally. Now the bulls are unlikely to let go of their grip on the market till 18,000 on Nifty/60,000 on Sensex is reached, he stated.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Advertisement

US equities ended on a mixed note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.22 per cent to USD 75.50 per barrel. PTI ANS DRR DRR

Advertisement

Published September 17th, 2021 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

an hour ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

4 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

8 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Sachin's picture perfect snow outing with Anjali

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Breaking: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl, Emily, Anne Reunite At SAG Awards 2024

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo