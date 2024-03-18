×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Singapore's non-oil exports drop 0.1% in February, defying expectations

This decline contrasts sharply with expectations, as analysts had forecasted a growth of 4.7% for February, following a robust 16.7% growth in Jan.

Reported by: Business Desk
Export container
Export container | Image:Pixabay
Singapore's export decline: Singapore experienced an unexpected decrease of 0.1 per cent in non-oil domestic exports in February compared to the same period last year, attributed to a slowdown during the Lunar New Year festivities, according to official data released on Monday.

This decline contrasts sharply with expectations, as analysts had forecasted a growth of 4.7 per cent for February, following a robust 16.7 per cent growth in January, initially estimated at 16.8 per cent.

On a month-to-month basis adjusted for seasonal variations, non-oil domestic exports witnessed a 4.8 per cent decline, deviating significantly from the anticipated 0.4 per cent decrease as projected by analysts.

Enterprise Singapore explained that the decline was primarily driven by non-electronic sectors such as food preparations, speciality chemicals, and electrical circuit apparatus.

However, there was growth observed in the electronics sector, with major contributing markets including Hong Kong, the United States, and Indonesia.

In terms of value, February's non-oil domestic exports amounted to S$14.2 billion ($10.61 billion) when adjusted for seasonal factors.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

