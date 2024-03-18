Advertisement

Singapore's export decline: Singapore experienced an unexpected decrease of 0.1 per cent in non-oil domestic exports in February compared to the same period last year, attributed to a slowdown during the Lunar New Year festivities, according to official data released on Monday.

This decline contrasts sharply with expectations, as analysts had forecasted a growth of 4.7 per cent for February, following a robust 16.7 per cent growth in January, initially estimated at 16.8 per cent.

Advertisement

On a month-to-month basis adjusted for seasonal variations, non-oil domestic exports witnessed a 4.8 per cent decline, deviating significantly from the anticipated 0.4 per cent decrease as projected by analysts.

Enterprise Singapore explained that the decline was primarily driven by non-electronic sectors such as food preparations, speciality chemicals, and electrical circuit apparatus.

Advertisement

However, there was growth observed in the electronics sector, with major contributing markets including Hong Kong, the United States, and Indonesia.

In terms of value, February's non-oil domestic exports amounted to S$14.2 billion ($10.61 billion) when adjusted for seasonal factors.



(With Reuters Inputs)