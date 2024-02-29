Advertisement

GDP Boom in Q3: India's gross domestic product (GDP) witnessed an unexpected growth of 8.4 per cent in the December quarter, as per data unveiled by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on February 29, greatly exceeding all anticipated figures.



Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has hailed the surge in India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. In a statement issued today, Banerjee expressed enthusiasm regarding the robust set of GDP growth numbers, which surpassed expectations.

PLI scheme's impact

Banerjee stressed that this expansion occurred despite recurring geopolitical tensions, attributing it to a healthy double-digit growth in the manufacturing and investment sectors. Banerjee highlighted the positive impact of initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and other benefits tailored for the manufacturing sector, which boosted its growth.



"What is more comforting to note is the fact that the robust expansion came despite the recurring spate of geopolitical flashpoints and was premised on a healthy double-digit expansion in manufacturing and investment. The PLI scheme and a host of other benefits announced for the manufacturing sector have buttressed the strong growth posted by the manufacturing sector," Banerjee said.



Furthermore, Banerjee stressed that India's economy is on a high growth trajectory, supported by structural reforms and enhancements in both the ease and cost of doing business. He expressed confidence that India will continue to sustain a growth rate of 7 per cent and above over the medium term, reflecting the resilience and potential of the economy.



"The Indian economy is on a high growth trajectory supported by structural reforms and improvements in both the ease and cost of doing business. This makes us confident that the Indian economy will continue to grow at an over 7 per cent rate over the medium term," he added.

PM Modi praises growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in on the GDP data, lauding the robust growth rate as a testament to the strength and potential of the Indian economy. He reiterated the government's focus on boosting rapid economic growth to enhance the quality of life for all citizens and pave the way for a developed India.



The surge in GDP growth, marking the highest quarterly rate in seven quarters, solidifies India's position as the fastest-growing large economy globally. The performance was largely driven by double-digit growth in the manufacturing sector, with construction closely trailing behind. However, the agriculture sector witnessed a slight contraction, indicating the need for targeted interventions to bolster its resilience.



Despite the optimism surrounding the GDP figures, economists have pointed out the importance of considering the base effect and other contributing factors to interpret the data accurately. The upward revision in the second advanced estimate of GDP growth, coupled with adjustments in the figures for the preceding years, further highlights the complexity of economic analysis in the current context.