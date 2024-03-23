Advertisement

Election year: 2024- is a consequential year at least from a policy point of view, as a record record-breaking number of elections are set to take place worldwide, with over 2 billion voters from over 60 countries heading to the polls. Be it the mighty US, or the world’s largest democracy India. Mexico, European Union etc. This national election will be a consequential year not only for these countries but the policy continuity, policy reforms will have ramifications across the world. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin was elected as the president of Russia for the next six years, and with this term, he has become the longest-serving president of Russia in more than 200 years. Where in India, PM Modi is pitching for the third term and is likely to be the PM for the third term. At the beginning of the year, Sheikh Hasina was elected as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fifth term.

Source: Republic Business

American journalist Maria Ressa's stark warning at the National Press Club in the fall of 2023 has injected a sense of urgency into the upcoming slew of elections slated for 2024. With democratic processes under scrutiny in countries like the United States, India, and Taiwan, the global community awaits witness to whether democracy will emerge triumphant or falter by the end of this pivotal year.

Ressa's declaration, delivered against the backdrop of growing concerns surrounding the state of democracy worldwide, serves as a poignant reminder of the gravity of the moment. As nations gear up for elections, the spotlight is squarely on the integrity of democratic systems and the resilience of their institutions.

They will serve as a litmus test, revealing the strength of electoral processes, the depth of political polarization, and the commitment to upholding fundamental freedoms such as freedom of expression.

Against a backdrop of heightened political tensions and the erosion of democratic norms in some quarters, these elections are poised to shape the narrative of democracy for years to come. As citizens exercise their democratic rights and cast their votes, the world will be watching closely, cognizant of the profound implications these decisions will have on the future of democratic governance globally.

United States: Scheduled for November 5, 2024, with more than 160 million registered voters. Incumbent President Joe Biden seeks a second term, facing competition from former President Donald Trump.

India: the world's largest election is slated to happen between April and June, with over 900 million registered voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims for a third consecutive term.

Mexico: On June 2, 2024, nearly 100 million voters will elect a new president for a six-year term. Notably, the leading presidential candidates are women: Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and Xóchitl Gálvez.

European Union (EU): Elections for the European Parliament will occur from June 6 to 9, 2024. More than 400 million voters across 27 member countries will participate, making it the world's largest transnational election.

South Africa: Anticipated to be crucial, with uncertainty surrounding whether the African National Congress (ANC) can maintain its majority. Over 26 million registered voters will participate. Other Countries where elections are also scheduled in Taiwan, Indonesia, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan, among others.

Geopolitical and Economic Context

2024 carries potential geopolitical volatility, attributed to ongoing conflicts and economic tensions between major economies. The World Economic Forum expresses concerns about adversarial trends in international economic relations, highlighting potential impacts on business costs, trade restrictions, and market stability. Overall, 2024 promises to be a significant year politically, with elections shaping the future trajectories of nations and potentially impacting the global geopolitical dynamic.

