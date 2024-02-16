English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

UK retail sales surge by 3.4% in January, hinting at swift recession recovery

The recent surge in retail sales adds to early signs of recovery for the British economy, which the Bank of England predicts will grow by modest 0.25% in 2024.

Business Desk
UK retail sales surge
UK retail sales surge | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
UK retail sales surge: British retail sales witnessed a substantial surge in January, marking the most significant increase in nearly three years as consumers displayed a renewed willingness to spend. This uptick suggests a potential quick rebound from the recession that gripped the economy in the latter half of 2023.

According to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), sales volumes soared by 3.4 per cent compared to December, significantly surpassing the median forecast of a 1.5 per cent rise projected in a Reuters poll of economists.

The remarkable jump in January represents the largest surge since April 2021, following a notable 3.3 per cent decline in December, which was attributed in part to the impact of the popular Black Friday sales in November. When excluding the pandemic period, January's rise stands as the most pronounced since at least 1996, when ONS data collection began.

Commenting on the robust figures, Joe Maher, an economist with Capital Economics, remarked, "Overall, today’s release was stronger than expected and suggests the drag from higher interest rates on consumer spending is fading fast and points to the economy soon moving out of recession."

Recent data revealed that Britain's economy slipped into a recession in the latter part of 2023, attributed to the Bank of England's implementation of high interest rates aimed at curbing rampant inflation, which took a toll on both households and businesses. However, with inflation expected to ease, wage growth anticipated to rise, and forecasts indicating a reduction in interest rates, the economy is projected to witness slight growth in 2024.

Further optimism stems from the potential announcement of tax cuts by Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt on March 6, aimed at bolstering the fortunes of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party ahead of the 2024 election.

The recent surge in retail sales adds to early signs of a recovery for the British economy, which the Bank of England predicts will grow by a modest 0.25 per cent in 2024. Governor Andrew Bailey mentioned on Wednesday that there have already been indications of an upturn.

While the latest figures signal a positive trajectory, they also underscore ongoing challenges faced by the economy. Despite January's surge, overall sales remain 1.3 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, while food store sales recorded a notable increase, clothing sales experienced a decline, the only sub-category to do so in January.

Lisa Hooker, PwC's leader of industry for consumer markets, highlighted that despite encouraging macroeconomic indicators, consumers remain cautious about spending.

(With Reuters inputs.)

