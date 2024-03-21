Advertisement

UK budget deficit: Official data released on Thursday revealed that Britain's budget deficit for February surpassed expectations, registering a larger shortfall than anticipated. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, of £8.40 billion ($10.74 billion) last month, marking a significant increase from the previous year's £11.84 billion.

Factors driving deficit

The unexpected surge in the budget deficit was attributed to several factors, prominently including the infusion of £2 billion in cost of living payments to households through existing schemes. Furthermore, the impact of inflation on public finances, particularly evident in increased spending on social benefits and tax receipts, contributed to the ballooning deficit.

Fiscal tightness ahead of elections

The data underscored the constrained fiscal landscape awaiting the next government, with a national election anticipated before year-end. The figures highlight the minimal fiscal leeway available for implementing measures aimed at revitalising Britain's sluggish economy.

Minister Hunt on target for current fiscal year

Despite the Conservative Party's trailing position in opinion polls, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt appears poised to meet the Office for Budget Responsibility's borrowing forecast for the current fiscal year, 2023/24. The cumulative deficit for the fiscal year to date stands at £106.8 billion, down 4.1 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year.

Uncertain fiscal outlook amid rising costs

Looking ahead to the next fiscal year starting in April, the fiscal outlook appears more uncertain. Minister Hunt's ambitious goal to reduce the deficit to 87 billion pounds in 2024/25 faces considerable challenges. Mounting pressures from substantially higher-than-inflation increases in state pension, benefits, and minimum wage rates pose obstacles to achieving fiscal targets.

Alison Ring, Director of Public Sector and Taxation at ICAEW, cautioned that the pressure to allocate additional funds for defense, local government, and public services is likely to intensify as the general election draws nearer. The task of finding resources to meet these demands amidst fiscal constraints adds further complexity to the economic landscape.

(With Reuters inputs.)