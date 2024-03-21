×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:21 IST

UK's February budget deficit swells over $10 billion, driven by cost of living payments, inflation

The surge in budget deficit was attributed to several factors including the infusion in cost of living payments to households through existing schemes.

Reported by: Business Desk
British Pound
British Pound | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK budget deficit: Official data released on Thursday revealed that Britain's budget deficit for February surpassed expectations, registering a larger shortfall than anticipated. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, of £8.40 billion ($10.74 billion) last month, marking a significant increase from the previous year's £11.84 billion.

Factors driving deficit

The unexpected surge in the budget deficit was attributed to several factors, prominently including the infusion of £2 billion in cost of living payments to households through existing schemes. Furthermore, the impact of inflation on public finances, particularly evident in increased spending on social benefits and tax receipts, contributed to the ballooning deficit.

Fiscal tightness ahead of elections

The data underscored the constrained fiscal landscape awaiting the next government, with a national election anticipated before year-end. The figures highlight the minimal fiscal leeway available for implementing measures aimed at revitalising Britain's sluggish economy.

Minister Hunt on target for current fiscal year

Despite the Conservative Party's trailing position in opinion polls, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt appears poised to meet the Office for Budget Responsibility's borrowing forecast for the current fiscal year, 2023/24. The cumulative deficit for the fiscal year to date stands at £106.8 billion, down 4.1 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year.

Uncertain fiscal outlook amid rising costs

Looking ahead to the next fiscal year starting in April, the fiscal outlook appears more uncertain. Minister Hunt's ambitious goal to reduce the deficit to 87 billion pounds in 2024/25 faces considerable challenges. Mounting pressures from substantially higher-than-inflation increases in state pension, benefits, and minimum wage rates pose obstacles to achieving fiscal targets.

Alison Ring, Director of Public Sector and Taxation at ICAEW, cautioned that the pressure to allocate additional funds for defense, local government, and public services is likely to intensify as the general election draws nearer. The task of finding resources to meet these demands amidst fiscal constraints adds further complexity to the economic landscape.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

a few seconds ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

2 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

2 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

4 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

5 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

7 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

9 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

12 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

14 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

16 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

17 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

17 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

20 minutes ago
What Is The Pearl Skin Beauty Trend Which Is Going Viral?

Pearl Skin Beauty Trend

24 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cylinder Fire in Jaipur

25 minutes ago
LIVE: SC to Review PIL Urging Ban on Freebies Practice During Elections

India News LIVE

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo