Advertisement

"In the last three days, a total of 244 individuals have either been arrested or detained by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly adopting or planning to use unfair methods in the police constable recruitment exam. The arrests occurred between February 15 and 6 pm on February 18, following the police constable recruitment exam conducted on February 17 and 18.

The state police headquarters, in a released statement, disclosed that both district police and units of the Special Task Force (STF) collaborated with local intelligence to carry out these arrests and detentions.

Advertisement

"After registering FIRs against the arrested or detained individuals, they are currently undergoing interrogation. Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Prashant Kumar affirmed that individuals and groups involved in adopting unfair means during exams will be apprehended, and stringent action will be taken against them.

The proactive measures taken by law enforcement resulted in a majority of the arrests being made before the accused could implement their plans to compromise the integrity of the exam through unfair practices," stated Prashant Kumar."

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI).