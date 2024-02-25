English
Updated September 16th, 2021 at 09:52 IST

3 Visva-Bharati students happy as HC sets aside rustication

Press Trust Of India
Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) After the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside rustication of three students by Visva-Bharati university authorities that had led to an impasse at the institute, the trio expressed happiness but said it will be difficult to erase the agony they went through since they were suspended around nine months ago.

Two students of the economics department and one of the music department were put under suspension in January this year for alleged disorderly conduct during a protest against Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty on the campus. They were rusticated for three years last month.

"We are thanking the high court. Our stand vindicated. The Damocles sword is gone. We now want to start our classes as soon as possible. But the agony we had gone through for nine months is indelible," said Rupa Chakraborty, one of the three pupils.

Another student Falguni Pan said they are happy as one of their outstanding demands have been met.

"But our movement against this fascist vice-chancellor and his undemocratic steps will continue in a peaceful manner," Pan said.

The agitating students exchanged sweets after the news that the high court has set aside their rustication reached Santiniketan.

Visva-Bharti Faculty Association office-bearer Sudipto Bhattacharya said it was a victory for agitating students.

Comments of the the university authorities were not available. PTI SUS NN NN

Published September 16th, 2021 at 09:52 IST

