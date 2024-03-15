Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:13 IST
3 Years of NEP LIVE Updates: How NEP is revolutionising Indian education system
National Education Policy (NEP) was launched on July 29, 2020. NEP is going to complete three years on July 29 this year. NEP has brought revolutionary changes to the education system of the country. Various IITs and other educational institutions have conducted workshops on the ‘Implementation of NEP’ to share the steps taken by them in line with NEP. Check the latest updates here.
12: 44 IST, March 15th 2024
“The NEP 2020 is a testament to India's commitment to creating an inclusive, progressive, and productive nation. It skilfully balances the three pillars of education - equity, quality, and sustainability. Laying emphasis on 21st century skill education, the NEP empowers learners with effective communication, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy for future readiness. Further, the National Curriculum Frameworks upscale the impact of the policy, aligning Indian education with global opportunities. The policy’s focus on multidisciplinary and experiential learning broadens our students' cognitive horizons, preparing them for diverse environments and unprecedented possibilities.” said Ratnesh Jha, CEO, Burlington Group of Companies, Asia Pacific.
5: 46 IST, July 28th 2023
Addressing the press conference, Academic Dean of IIT Patna, Professor A.K. Thakur said that many education policies were in force even before independence and even after independence, but none of the education policies included the education given for the skill development of the youth. At the same time, the National Education Policy is going to emphasize on skill development and provide employment oriented education. Discussing the National Education Policy in detail, he said that it is very flexible in its nature and form. If a child wants to study even after doing a job after 10th, then this National Education Policy makes arrangements for him to study. He said that this is the first such education policy after independence, in which people's views have been taken for two years and after that the National Education Policy has been drafted. He said that in the National Education Policy, emphasis has been laid on promotion of local language. Discussing in the context of IIT Patna, he said that a hybrid mode education system program is being implemented here from this year itself, in which any student can study two subjects simultaneously. The studies are divided into two shifts morning and evening
5: 44 IST, July 28th 2023
Prof. T. N. Singh said that there would hardly be any other document in the world like the National Education Policy, which has been discussed from the country to the village level and the ideas emerging on it have been included. He said that whatever education policy was made earlier, it was named after the person who made it. But this is not the case with the National Education Policy. He said that the National Education Policy promotes knowledge-based education and not rote learning. He said that the National Education Policy is full of inclusive spirit and is going to move forward with goodwill and compassion. He said that the National Education Policy inspires all of us together to build a society in which there is no discrimination and no linguistic restriction and this is also the basic objective of this National Education Policy.
5: 42 IST, July 28th 2023
Addressing a press conference on the topic 'Strategic Action Plan to implement National Education Policy 2020' on the third anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna today, IIT Patna Director Prof. TN Singh said that the National Education Policy is for everyone. Everyone can be included and Everyone's duty has been fixed in this. Also, the National Education Policy is all-inclusive in nature. He said that along with the Indian knowledge tradition, the National Education Policy also includes the new technology.
5: 29 IST, July 28th 2023
Krishan Mishra, CEO-designate, FPSB India said, “On the momentous occasion of the third anniversary of the National Education Policy, FPSB India, a financial planning body in India, applauds the visionary strides made in integrating financial literacy into the Indian curriculum from an early age. These progressive measures exemplify the nation's commitment to nurturing financially empowered and responsible citizens. FPSB India firmly aligns with NEPs transformative vision, as we share the core belief that building financially resilient communities begins with imparting essential financial knowledge at the grassroots level."
5: 29 IST, July 28th 2023
On the third anniversary of NEP, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia, emphasises on how NEP has revolutionized the educational landscape and opened new avenues for Indian learners.
“The NEP's emphasis on holistic development, international mobility, and global recognition has not only revolutionized our educational landscape but also opened new avenues for Indian learners. The policy's focus on outcome-based vocational education, skilling, and the flexibility for students to choose their courses from different institutions has been a game-changer. This will empower our students to become active participants in their learning journey, fostering a vibrant knowledge society. Moreover, the policy's encouragement for ed-tech startups to cultivate 21st-century skills among students is a testament to the forward-thinking nature of NEP 2020.” Said Sachin Jain.
4: 20 IST, July 28th 2023
IIT Guwahati collaborated with Samagra Shiksha, Assam, (SSA) under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan of the Ministry of Education to develop scientific temper and strengthen students’ ability to handle challenging environments. Under this collaboration, IIT Guwahati is supporting SSA to conduct various state-level activities in a hybrid mode in state-run schools in Assam for secondary students. On the occasion of National Science Day, the Institute launched the Qualifying round of the Quiz competition that took place in online mode and witnessed participation from around 5000 students from 33 districts of the state of Assam.
4: 08 IST, July 28th 2023
IIT Madras is also registered in the Academic Bank of Credits Portal(https://www.abc.gov.in/) under the Central Higher Education Institution category. As many as 491 students of IIT Madras have registered in the same.
4: 08 IST, July 28th 2023
Another key initiative under ‘IIT Madras for All’ is establishing of Rural Technology Centre in partnership with ASHA which takes computer science literacy to remote and rural Government School Students in Tamil Nadu. These Centres will spread the knowledge of technology and its benefits to rural areas of Tamil Nadu. The Rural Technology Centre offers courses to 9th to 12th standard students. The goal of these centres is to make the children comfortable with the use of technology by providing both digital literacy skills and computational thinking skills.
3: 54 IST, July 28th 2023
On July 29, 2023, NEP will be completing 3 years. National Education Policy was launched by Modi government on July 29, 2020.
12: 38 IST, March 15th 2024
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam which is coinciding with the 3rd anniversary of National Education Policy 2020, on July 29, 2023 at India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The two-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The Prime Minister will be launching various initiatives on the occasion
3: 54 IST, July 28th 2023
UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar said that the PM will also launch 100 books in 12 Indian languages at the Siksha Samagam. "In line with NEP 2020, higher education and technical education will be provided in the regional languages of India. Books for engineering courses have been published in 12 Indian languages which will be launched by PM Modi at the event," the UGC chairman said.
Published July 28th, 2023 at 15:54 IST
