Addressing the press conference, Academic Dean of IIT Patna, Professor A.K. Thakur said that many education policies were in force even before independence and even after independence, but none of the education policies included the education given for the skill development of the youth. At the same time, the National Education Policy is going to emphasize on skill development and provide employment oriented education. Discussing the National Education Policy in detail, he said that it is very flexible in its nature and form. If a child wants to study even after doing a job after 10th, then this National Education Policy makes arrangements for him to study. He said that this is the first such education policy after independence, in which people's views have been taken for two years and after that the National Education Policy has been drafted. He said that in the National Education Policy, emphasis has been laid on promotion of local language. Discussing in the context of IIT Patna, he said that a hybrid mode education system program is being implemented here from this year itself, in which any student can study two subjects simultaneously. The studies are divided into two shifts morning and evening