Published 23:59 IST, November 4th 2024
30 Students Of Delhi Govt Schools Reach Paris To Take Part In French Course
New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Thirty students from Delhi's government schools have arrived in Paris to participate in a French course at the Alliance Francaise de Paris. This initiative targets students in classes 9 to 12, many of whom are first-generation school-goers, according to a statement.
- Education News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: PTI
