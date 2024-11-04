sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:59 IST, November 4th 2024

30 Students Of Delhi Govt Schools Reach Paris To Take Part In French Course

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Thirty students from Delhi's government schools have arrived in Paris to participate in a French course at the Alliance Francaise de Paris. This initiative targets students in classes 9 to 12, many of whom are first-generation school-goers, according to a statement.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
