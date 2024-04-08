45% Students of IIT Madras Might Not Get Placed This Yr? Institute Responds | Image: IIT Madras

Chennai: Amid reports of over 45 per cent students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras still being unplaced, the institute has refuted the claims saying the placements are still going on and that the final placement date will be available in July end.

According to reports, the institute said that since the students aim for different aspirations like appearing for competitive exams like civil services, pursuing higher education while many want to explore entrepreneurship which often results in delayed decisions related to placement.

The news of placement at IIT Madras hit the headlines after an IIT Kanpur alumnus, Dheeraj Singh, revealed the data based on the RTI filed by him recently.

Singh’s findings suggested that in 2024, the IITs could see a rise in the number of unplaced students compared to previous years.

As per the placement report for the final year students of 2024, 2,100 students were up for placement opportunities. Out of these, 1,150 students successfully secured placements in either Phase 1 or Phase 2. Meanwhile, 950 students are still awaiting job offers.

