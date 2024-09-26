Published 16:54 IST, September 26th 2024
6 Boys, 15 Girls Sexually Assaulted in School's Hostel By Warden, Gets Death Sentence
A special POCSO court in Yupia in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday sentenced a man to death for sexually assaulting 21 children, including 15 girls, at a residential school.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
POCSO court sentences man to death for sexually assaulting 21 children in hostel | Image: ANI/Twitter
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:54 IST, September 26th 2024