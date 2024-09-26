sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • Education News /
  • 6 Boys, 15 Girls Sexually Assaulted in School's Hostel By Warden, Gets Death Sentence

Published 16:54 IST, September 26th 2024

6 Boys, 15 Girls Sexually Assaulted in School's Hostel By Warden, Gets Death Sentence

A special POCSO court in Yupia in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday sentenced a man to death for sexually assaulting 21 children, including 15 girls, at a residential school.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
POCSO court sentences man to death for sexually assaulting 21 children in hostel
POCSO court sentences man to death for sexually assaulting 21 children in hostel | Image: ANI/Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:54 IST, September 26th 2024