New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) unveiled the results of the Civil Services mains examination for the year 2023 on Tuesday. Amidst a pool of brilliant candidates, Aditya Srivastava emerged triumphant, securing the prestigious All India Rank (AIR) 1.

As news of Srivastava's remarkable achievement spread like wildfire, social media platforms became the epicenter of jubilation and congratulatory messages.

Watch Aditya Srivastava’s first reaction

A captivating video capturing his initial reaction and the ecstatic responses of his friends swiftly made rounds across various platforms, including Instagram.

The video, shared by the popular Instagram page UPSC Notes, showcased the euphoric moment of Srivastava's triumph. With a beaming smile, he acknowledged the camera while surrounded by a jubilant crowd of well-wishers. In a heartwarming display of camaraderie and support, they hoisted Srivastava onto their shoulders, chanting his name with infectious enthusiasm.

The caption accompanying the video, "IAS Topper AIR-1 Aditya Srivastava, Result celebration. Congratulations," encapsulated the collective joy and pride felt by countless individuals witnessing Srivastava's extraordinary feat.