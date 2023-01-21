AAP Government Writes To Delhi University To Reduce Cut-off For SC/ST Students

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand suggested lowering the cut-off marks for the SC, and ST students to fill the vacancies in Delhi University colleges. He wrote a letter to the effect to DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh on Friday.

Anand said that currently there are about 6000 seats that are lying vacant in DU in the SC, and ST categories and that they should be encouraged to get admission to the DU based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The due process not followed for SC, ST, says Minister

The Minister wrote, “I would like to draw your kind attention to the difficulties In the earlier years, SC students were exempted from the cut-off marks to get admission to Delhi University. The University of Delhi lowers the cut-off marks if SC seats are vacant till all the seats are filled in the university. However, it is reported that in the current year, the same process is not being followed and admissions are based on marks/rank obtained in CUET.”

The SC and ST applicants have been facing many hindrances, said the AAP minister. “Therefore, I request you to re-examine this issue. Please relax the admission criteria of Delhi University to fill the vacant seats by lowering the cut-off marks for SC students,” Anand added.

The minister further added hitherto until the vacancies for the SC, and ST seats in the university were filled, cut-off marks were reduced. However the same process is not being followed this year and thus as their admission is being done based on the CUET score, students are still suffering with the admissions.

“I would request you to re-examine the issue and relax the admission criteria of DU to fill the vacant seats by lowering the cut-off marks for SC students Committed to providing quality education to the poorest of the poor children,” concluded Anand.

Image: PTI