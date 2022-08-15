AEEE 2022 Counselling: Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Apply Online

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is scheduled to close the registration for AEEE Counselling 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022. All the candidates who have cleared the AEEE 2022 exam should know that the deadline to submit their registrations for Counselling process is today. In order to register, candidates will have to go to the official website – amrita.edu

Eligible candidates will have to upload the JEE Main 2022 Result, SAT Score or Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Examination for Engineering, PUEEE score for counselling. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. Those who missed checking the result can check it now by following these steps.

AEEE 2022: Follow these steps to register for counselling

Step 1: Eligible candidates should go to the official website – amrita.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, look for ‘Admissions’ tab

Step 3: Then click on B.Tech admissions and click on the 'Apply now’ link

Step 4: Candidates should log in using their credentials

Step 5: Register for the AEEE Counselling 2022, submit all documents required

Step 6: Pay the fee, if any, and submit the form

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future references

Candidates must remember to upload all documents which will prove that they are eligible. As per the official website, candidates must have “passed in 10 + 2 (Class XII) or its equivalent examination with minimum 60% aggregate of marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry with not less than 50% in Mathematics, 55% in each of the two subjects – Physics and Chemistry.” Candidates must also remember to upload their JEE Mains 2022 score card in the portal, along with their Class 12 marksheet and certificate.

