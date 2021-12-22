AFCAT Merit List For AFSB Jan 2022 Course Released On Afcat.cdac.in, See Steps To Download

AFCAT Merit List 2021: The merit list for Air Force Common Admission Test has been released on the official website. The merit list has been released is for AFSB January 2022 course. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the merit list now. It has been uploaded on the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. To be noted that the merit list does not convey that candidate has been selected to join AFA.

The official notice on AFCAT Merit List 2021 reads, “The Merit List is without the Medical status and is to be used to see the relative position of all candidates recommended by AFSBs. This Merit list does not convey that you have been selected to join AFA. A separate merit list of candidates who are selected to join AFA would be published depending upon the order of Merit, medical fitness, choice of branch of the candidate and vacancies available in each branch.”

AFCAT Merit List 2021: Here's how to download

Candidates will have to go to the official website of the Indian Air Force at afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage, they should go to the ‘News’ section available

Candidates should then click on the link that reads, “order of Merit for all AFSB recommended candidates: January 22 course(s)”

The merit will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it and download the merit list and also take a printout for any future reference.

Candidates should know that the second cycle AFCAT 2021 result was declared on September 17, 2021. A total of 238 men and 116 women candidates have been selected for the training commencing from January 2022. Training will begin in the first week of January 2022 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The duration of training will be 74 weeks. The training duration for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks. In addition to pay (Rs. 56100 - 177500, Level 10), allowance are applicable based on the nature of duty/ place of posting.