After DU, Ambedkar University Adopts CUET For PhD Admissions

Ambedkar University will admit students for Ph.D. courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in the upcoming session. Anu Singh Lather, vice-chancellor of the university announced that they are doing away with its university-level written test and interviews.

70% weightage to CUET PhD

70% of the weightage will be given to CUET PhD 2023 and 30% weightage will be given to interviews. This will be the first time that the university will grant admission to its Ph.D. courses through a common test. Earlier, Delhi University also adopted CUET for PhD admissions from this year.

"This will be the first time the university will grant admission to its Ph.D. courses through a common test, doing away with its earlier process of conducting its own written tests and interviews," the VC said. “We have not subscribed 100 percent to the CUET as we have our process as well. We will also consider the marks scored in interviews,” she added.

"A total of 100 seats have been allocated for the merit fellows, out of which 18 were admitted in 2021-22 and 25 in 2022-23. This is the third year where select students will be granted admission under the AUD MRF," the VC said. He also said that the in-house Merit-Research Fellowship (MRF) scholarship and UGC JRF scholarship together help almost all research scholars in AUD secure a monthly allowance.

We want good Ph.D. scholars from all across the country. Our Ph.D. programmes are for pan-India students, unlike the undergraduate courses where 85 percent of seats are reserved for Delhi-based students," she added. 'AUD Merit Research Fellowship' was introduced two years ago. Under this scholarship, 'merit research fellows' receive an allowance equivalent to Junior Research Fellows (JRF) funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC), she added. As per the university's brochure, there will be around 250 seats up for grabs across the 19 Ph.D. programs at the university.