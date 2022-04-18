AICTE Asks Institutes To Accommodate Ukraine-returned Students Against Vacant Seats

In a recent move, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has directed the heads of all the technical institutes to accommodate all the Ukraine returned students against the vacant seats. To be noted that the guidelines issued by AICTE are not binding upon the institutes. This step has been taken with the aim of helping students so that their career is not hampered. The next step after this order is that now on priority basis the universities will conduct the mapping of the courses that were undertaken by the students in Ukraine so as to get them enrolled in their streams accordingly

Speaking to a media organization, Rajeev Gupta, director, admissions of a private university in Greater Noida said, “We have created a committee that will oversee the admission process of Indian students who have had to return from Ukraine in streams like Engineering, Management & Allied Health Sciences. The equivalence committee would be mapping the courses that students studied in Ukraine with our curriculum and would recommend bridge courses for students who may have academic deficiencies in relation to our curriculum. To help such students, we will be bridging those academic deficiencies through a special programme or a bridge course so that they can be accommodated in our educational ecosystem. For admitting the Indian students returned from Ukraine in Medical and Dentistry courses, we are following the guidelines laid down by the National Medical Commission (NMC).”

AICTE Chairman's official statement

The Chairman said that if any student wants to continue his or her studies in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), they may be accommodated at our Uzbekistan campus, adds Gupta. The AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said, “There are about 5-6 Lakh seats vacant in the Engineering streams across the country and students will be able to secure admission. The guidelines regarding the intake of Ukranian students are not binding upon the institutions, but we have gone ahead with this initiative and made provision to help the students who have returned from Ukraine under difficult circumstances. In this process, colleges would also be extended help because they will get additional students. If some students haven’t done certain courses in Ukraine as per the curriculum of Indian university or the college where admission is taken, then he or she would have to do necessary bridge courses.”

Ukraine returned students protested at Jantar Mantar

Few Indian students who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Many students were accompanied by their parents. They were seeking government's intervention to ensure they are accommodated in Indian colleges. The students held placards that read: "Help all Indian MBBS students of Ukraine" and "Save the career of Indian students".

Thousands of students from India studying in various medical colleges in Ukraine had to abandon their courses and return home after Russian forces launched an offensive against the country. In March, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions on the issue of admission and continuation of studies in the country of Indian medical students who were evacuated from Ukraine.