AICTE launches EducationINdia portal to strengthen Indian institutions

All India Council for Technology Education (AICTE) has developed a new online portal named EducationINdia, which will be launched today April 13, from 3:00 pm. The programme is being launched under the "Kaushal Augmentation and Restructuring Mission of AICTE". AICTE is taking this initiative to showcase the strength of Indian institutions to international students and make available to them all the information about Indian HEIs in one place.

The first phase of development of the portal is complete, and now the portal is ready to be opened for Indian institutions to update their institutional profiles. As per the official information, the registration on the portal by a student will be optional for browsing through the portal. At the time of issuing the offer of admission to any international student, the institution would ask the student to register on the portal. Notably, all students will be required to have an AISHE code, which will be used as a login ID on/for their portal.

"By imposing data from the AISHE portal, the EducationINdia portal has created the basic institutional profile for such Indian institutions that admit international students. In the first phase, registration is open for institutions that have admitted international students as per the latest AISHE data. The login ID will be the AISHE code, and the password will be shared by the EducationINdia team at the email ID of the HEI registered with AISHE, "per the official information."

All those institutions that want to register are eligible to admit foreign students. The registration of such institutions will be confirmed after a verification process in the second phase. After the data has been updated by HEIs, the portal will be open for international students to search for the institutions and programmes of their choice. This website will be helpful for international students across the globe. If students have any questions, they can send an email to support-eii@gov.in or call the helpline at 011-29581342 (Monday through Friday).

