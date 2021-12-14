AIIMS INI CET: Mock Seat Allocation Result To Be Out Today, Here's All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AIIMS INI CET 2021: The mock seat allocation result is scheduled to be out on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. As per schedule, the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET Counselling 2021-22 began on Friday, December 10, 2021. The counselling round is for the January 2022 session of Post Graduate admissions. For more details, candidates can visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
INI CET Counselling 2021-22 was conducted in three rounds in which the last was open round of online seat allocation. Candidates were told to exercise choices by December 12, 2021. Candidates should know that after the result is released on Tuesday, the actual 1st round seat allotment will be done. Steps to check seat allocation result has been mentioned below.
Mock seat allotment round is conducted so as to give students a better idea of how actual seat allocation is done. INI CET 2022 first-round PG seat allocation schedule has already been released in December first week. Interested candidates can check the same on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the INI CET 2021 results for the November Examination late Sunday evening on November 21. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET 2021 Results have been declared on the official website for AIIMS. The result has names and related details of all the candidates who managed to qualify in the highly competitive medical exam for admission in Postgraduate programmes.