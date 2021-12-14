AIIMS INI CET: Mock Seat Allocation Result To Be Out Today, Here's All You Need To Know

AIIMS INI CET 2021: The mock seat allocation result is scheduled to be out on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. As per schedule, the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET Counselling 2021-22 began on Friday, December 10, 2021. The counselling round is for the January 2022 session of Post Graduate admissions. For more details, candidates can visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET Counselling 2021-22 was conducted in three rounds in which the last was open round of online seat allocation. Candidates were told to exercise choices by December 12, 2021. Candidates should know that after the result is released on Tuesday, the actual 1st round seat allotment will be done. Steps to check seat allocation result has been mentioned below.

AIIMS INI CET January Session Counselling: Important Dates

Candidates were given time to complete the INI CET Jan session choice entry process between December 10 and December 12, 2021

INI CET 2021 Round 1 mock seat allotment will be out on December 14, 2021

Candidates will be able to fill choices for the first round on December 15 and December 16, 2021.

INI CET Counselling 2021-22: Here’s how to check seat allocation result

Candidates will have to go to the official website of AIIMS, JIPMER PG exam – aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'INI CET 2022 Mock Online Seat Allocation Result.'

Candidates will then be redirected to the login window where they will have to fill in all the required registration details

The result will be displayed, candidates should check the same and download

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Mock seat allotment round is conducted so as to give students a better idea of how actual seat allocation is done. INI CET 2022 first-round PG seat allocation schedule has already been released in December first week. Interested candidates can check the same on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INICET 2021 Results for November Examination

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the INI CET 2021 results for the November Examination late Sunday evening on November 21. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET 2021 Results have been declared on the official website for AIIMS. The result has names and related details of all the candidates who managed to qualify in the highly competitive medical exam for admission in Postgraduate programmes.