AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Out; Here's How To Download

AIIMS INICET Result: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 on December 23, 2021. All the candidates who got themselves registered can check the seat allotment result now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

To be noted that before this too, the Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022 result was published by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. However, it was withdrawn due to some technical error. As per the official notice that was issued by AIIMS, "The result notification No.202/2021 dated 21.12.2021 for the INI-CET January 2022 session stands withdrawn due to a technical error."

AIIMS INICET: Check important dates here

The online application window for seat allocation will close on December 27, 2021. Candidates with allocated seats as per AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022 will have to register themselves on the PG online portal. As per the official information, the second-round seat allocation process will be held on 31 December 2021 & 1 January 2022. The result of the seat allocation is scheduled to be announced on January 7, 2022.

AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022: Here's how to check

To check the result, candidates will have to go to the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.org.

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the Academic Courses link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on ‘INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs).and then click on the seat allotment link available on the new pop up box.

The result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should check the same and download it

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

All the candidates who were eligible in the 1st Round but have not been allocated any seat can consider themselves eligible for the next round. Whereas, those who have secured more than 50th percentile for UR Category & 45 percentile for SC/ST/OBCNCL marks in the INI-CET but not called for 1st ROUND of seat allocation will not be eligible for the 2nd Round of Seat Allocation but will be eligible for Open Round of Seat Allocation. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Image: Shutterstock