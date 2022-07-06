AILET 2022: NLU Delhi 1st Merit List Released; Here's How To Download And Other Details

The National Law University (NLU) released the AILET LLB Seat Allotment Results 2022 for the BA LLB programme today, July 6, 2022. The AILET 1st Merit List 2022 for the BA LLB programme was out at 11 AM. The seat allotment result has been released after the declaration of the AILET Result 2022. Candidates who want to check the AILET 1st Merit List 2022 for the BA LLB programme can visit the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Notably, the first merit list includes the names of those candidates who have been shortlisted for admission. Also, the National Law University has released the AILET 2022 Admission Wait List, which includes the names of those candidates whose names have been placed on hold for now. The candidates whose names are on the waiting list will get admission only after the admission of any of the shortlisted candidates gets cancelled.

As per the official information, all those candidates whose names have been shortlisted for the admission process are required to immediately complete all the documentation work and pay the admission fees by July 8, Friday. However, if candidates fail to confirm their presence before the last date, then their seats will automatically be allocated to the students featured on the waitlist. Candidates should be aware that the 2nd Merit List is likely to be released on July 11. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's how to download AILET Merit List 2022

To download the AILET merit list candidates need to visit the official website

Then, click on the appropriate link

Candidates are then required to enter the required details

The AILET Merit List 2022 will appear on the screen

Take a printout of the document for future use

AILET 2022 - Counselling Schedule

First Merit and Waiting List - July 6, 2022 at 11 AM

Last date to deposit fees - July 8, 2022 till 11 AM

Second Merit and Waiting List - July 11, 2022 at 11 AM

Last date to deposit fees - July 13, 2022 till 11 AM

Information details mentioned on AILET 2022 result

Candidate’s application number Roll number Secured mark in AILET 2022 AIR (All India Rank)

The first merit list is provisional in nature and only the candidates who have registered for the online counselling process for NLU Delhi Admissions into the undergraduate law programme would be considered for admissions. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

