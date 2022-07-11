AILET 2022: NLU Delhi Releases Second Provsional Merit List; Here's How To Check

AILET Merit List 2022: The second Merit List of candidates for the BA LLB programme has been released by the National Law University, NLU, Delhi today July 11, 2022. Candidates can check their names on the merit list by visiting the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The 2nd Merit List is based on the counselling process that started on July 1, 2022, after the AILET 2022 result was declared for BA LLB Admissions. Those students whose names are on the merit list will be required to apply for the seat and submit the fees for the LLB course till July 13, 2022, up to 11 am.

AILET Second Merit List: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the AILET merit list, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the required details

Step 4: The AILET Merit List 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5; Take a printout of the document for future use.

AILET 2022 - Counselling Schedule

First Merit and Waiting List - July 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. Last date to deposit fees - is July 8, 2022, till 11 a.m. Second Merit and Waiting List - July 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. Last date to deposit fees - July 13, 2022, till 11 a.m.

Candidates whose names are there on the list and they fail to accept the offer for any reason under any circumstances, their seat will not be considered and their names will be removed from the list. Also, candidates are required to pay the fee by July 13, or else seats will be given to the students who are on the waiting list. Candidates who have been selected are required to download the form, sign, and upload the same along with the undertaking duly signed by candidates and their parents. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)