AILET 2023: First Provisional Merit List For BA LLB Course Out; Here's How To Check

AILET 2023: The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 counselling is underway, and the National Law University (NLU Delhi has released the first provisional merit list of the selected candidates. The first provisional merit list of selected candidates for admission to the BA LLB (Hons) Programme has been published. All those candidates who have applied for counselling can apply for counselling by visiting the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the AILET 2023 Merit List.

"In token of acceptance of the provisional admission offer, the candidate shall sign each page of the provisional admission offer letter and upload the same on the AILET-2023 account along with the undertaking duly signed by the candidate and parents," stated the official notification.

Fees

All those candidates who have been allotted a seat are required to pay Rs 50,000 as a provisional admission confirmation fee on or before Wednesday, January 4, 2023. It is to be noted that the candidate will be able to proceed with the admission process only after paying the fee within the deadline.

AILET 2023: Here's how to download AILET 2023 Merit list

Step 1: To check the AILET 2023 merit list, candidates must visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "1st Provisional Merit List and Waiting List for B.A.LL.B. (Hons.)"

Step 3: A new PDF file will automatically open on the screen.

Step 4: Check the application number, roll number, marks, and other details.

Step 5: Save and download the PDF for future reference.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised that they must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)