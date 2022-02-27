AIMA MAT 2022 Registration Process Ends On February 28; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
AIMA MAT 2022 Registration: The online registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) will end on February 28, 2022. Candidates can register for the MAT 2022 exam by visiting the official website - mat.aima.in.
As per the official notice, the online registration procedure will end on Monday, February 28. According to the schedule, the offline test (PBT 2022) is slated to be conducted on March 6. Candidates are required to pay Rs 1650 as an application fee. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website to get more details and fresh information.
