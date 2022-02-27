AIMA MAT 2022 Registration Process Ends On February 28; Here's How To Apply

AIMA MAT 2022 Registration: The online registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) will end on February 28, 2022. Candidates can register for the MAT 2022 exam by visiting the official website - mat.aima.in.

As per the official notice, the online registration procedure will end on Monday, February 28. According to the schedule, the offline test (PBT 2022) is slated to be conducted on March 6. Candidates are required to pay Rs 1650 as an application fee. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website to get more details and fresh information.

AIMA Mat 2022: Here's how to apply for the application process

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website of the All India Management Association - mat.aima.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage candidates need to register first by clicking on the " Fresh Candidate " option.

" option. Step 3. Now, you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details on the registration form with your name, email address, phone number, date of birth, and password.

Step 5: Choose your state or UT and press the "Submit " button.

" button. Step 6: Complete the online application form.

Step 7: Candidates need to upload all necessary documents, such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Step 7: Pay the application form's required examination fee.

Step 8: Once payment has been successfully completed, the candidate can print their application form for future reference.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative