AIMA MAT 2022 September Session Result Out, Know How To Check Scores

AIMA MAT 2022 Results: The MAT 2022 result of the September exam has been declared by the All India Management Association (AIMA) today, September 26, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website at mat.aima.in. To check the results, candidates are required to enter their roll number and registration number. This year, the AIMA MAT PBT examination was conducted on September 4 and the MAT CBT examination was conducted on September 18. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the AIMA MAT 2022 Results.

AIMA MAT 2022: here's how to download the results

Step 1: In order to download the AIMA MAT 2022 results, candidates are required to visit the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "MAT Sep 2022 Result is Available Now." Click here"

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Automatically, your AIMA MAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and take a printout for future reference.

Every year, AIMA conducts the Management Aptitude Test (MAT), for admission of eligible candidates to PGDM/ MBA programme in various MAT score accepting colleges. MAT 2022 will be held for admissions into MBA courses offered by 600 business schools. In case candidates face any issues or want clarification regarding the MAT result, they can write to matibt@aima.in or Contact: 8130338839, 9599030586 (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM) Contact: 011-47673020 (between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM). It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative