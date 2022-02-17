AKTU Exam Date 2022 For Odd Semester Exam Announced, Check UG & PG Exam Dates Here

AKTU exam date 2022: Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the AKTU Exams 2022 dates. The dates have been announced for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Both the exams will begin from March 21 and will continue till April 4, 2022. To be noted that the schedule has been released for odd semester exams. It can be checked through the official website of AKTU on aktu.ac.in.

Official notice reads that the regular odd semester exams and carry-over exams for first, third and lateral entry candidates will also be conducted on the same date. Branch wise schedule has not been released yet but it is expected to be out soon on the official website. Incase of any issue, registered candidates can email it to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in by February 25, 2022.

AKTU semester exam schedule 2022: Here is how to download datesheet

Go to the official website of AKTU on aktu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on AKTU date sheet link available under examinations link

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to view datesheet

AKTU Postponed Odd Semester Exam Amid COVID Scare

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on January 25 informed that the AKTU Odd Semester 2021 exams stands postponed. The University said that the exams that were scheduled to be conducted in February 2022 has been postponed. The students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow, earlier urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to cancel offline exams due to the scare of the new COVID strain, Omicron. This came after CM Adityanath announced that the state government was fully prepared to deal with the prevailing worry of Omicron. In view of the same, students intensified their virtual campaign seeking the intervention of the state government to cancel the offline examination for the odd semester for Undergraduate and Post-Graduate students on December 28. Taking to Twitter, the AKTU students’ union urged students to intensify the online campaign against conducting AKTU Feb exam in offline mode.