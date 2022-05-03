Last Updated:

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Registration For UG Courses Underway, Check Details

Allahabad University Admissions 2022:The registration for UG courses has been started through CUET & deadline to apply ends on May 6, 2022. Here's all about it

Allahabad University Admissions: The registration for undergraduate (UG) admission for academic session 2022-23 is ongoing. This time the university admission process will be conducted through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET). In a recent move, the UGAT information brochure was withdrawn and now admission to UG courses will be conducted through CUET.

All those candidates who are willing to take admission in courses including BSc Math, BSc Biology, and BA will have to appear in at least two domain-specific subjects. However, for admission to traditional courses including BCom, BSc (Home Science)/ BPA/ BFA/ BALLB–5 years), registered candidates will only have to appear in one domain-specific subject.

Allahabad University's statement reads, "The General Test is compulsory for all the candidates who are desirous to take admission to the University of Allahabad."

Allahabad University fourth semester exam details

The fourth semester examinations for Hindi in Allahabad University and Colleges will begin on May 14, 2022. Earlier the exam was to begin on May 2, 2022. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and COVID guidelines will have to be followed during the examination. Necessary guidelines have been issued by the controller of examination to conduct the examination without copying. Dates of other exams can be checked here.

MA Ancient History 1st Semester exam will be conducted on May 14, 2022. Fourth-semester exam will begin on May 13, 2022. Middle and Modern History 1st Semester 12th and 4th Sem Exams will start from 13th May. MA Painting 4th semester examinations will start from 7th May. MA English 1st semester 17th and 4th semester examinations will start from 18th May. MA Sanskrit 1st semester 17th and 4th semester examinations are proposed from 14th May. The detailed schedule of all the examinations has been uploaded on the website and can be checked on the homepage.

