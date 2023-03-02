Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Opens Admissions For BA, MA Courses In Mass Communication

The Department of Mass Communication, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore campus, has opened applications for admissions to its BA and MA programmes. The Department of Mass Communication has been a global leader in producing world-class communication experts since 2006, its year of inception. Through its BA and MA programmes, the department trains students across occupational streams, such as, advertising, print and multimedia journalism, public relations, marketing communication, photography, film studies and television production, design, new media, and media research, among others. The department transforms students into impact-driven communicators with an unmistakable Indian consciousness, an International and informed world view, uncompromising ethical commitment, and a defined sense of social responsibility.

“Our students not only excel in the craft of communication through our programs, but also learn the language of leadership, empathy, and human connectedness. Our curriculum harmoniously blends theory and practice in core media and multidisciplinary studies in social sciences and humanities, with an emphasis on research.” – Dr. Kalyani Suresh (Vice-Chairperson and Associate Professor, Department of Mass Communication)

Advantage Amrita!

The department offers BA in Mass Communication (3 years, 6 semesters), MA in Communication (2 years, 4 semesters), and PhD in Communication. The undergraduate and postgraduate programmes go beyond the regular academic templates and offer the right melange of critical academic perspectives and hands-on practical skills in all focus area covered in the programmes. The department features an exceptional line-up of faculty members with outstanding research profile and rich industry experience, making a blended classroom learning insightful and enriching. The syllabus which follows the UNESCO model curriculum for Mass Communication, is frequently updated to match the pace of modern industrial demands and trends.

The state-of-the-art broadcast production studio of the department is decked up with the most in-demand equipment, making studio activities adventurous and industry-ready. Meticulously managed editing suites and computer labs provide students competence and expertise in handling cutting-edge software, across areas such as non-linear editing and design.

Admissions Open | Department of Mass Communication | Coimbatore Campus

Changing Media environment: New challenges, and New opportunities

Media environment is ever changing, with newer technological advancements bringing in new ethical challenges, new industrial trends, and new career opportunities. For instance, as much as fake news and disinformation has become a threat to contemporary journalism and journalistic values, fake news identification and fact-checking have become promising career options. Similarly, social media brand management, social media marketing and online journalism have gone onto change media education as much as it has contributed to changes in industry practices. The department always strives to meet the pace of the technological revolutions and is a leader in making their students industry-ready in tandem with the changing industrial demands.

Industry Connect

Fostering active industry-collaborative initiatives, the learning in the department is amplified through workshops and guest lectures, where the students get to interact with industry leaders and renowned experts.

Internships are given utmost importance in the curriculum so much so that, an entire semester is earmarked for internships in both the undergraduate and post-graduate programmes. Through the department-industry network, students are assisted in landing their internships in reputed media organizations that in most cases directly translates into placements. Another flagship initiative provided by the department is the Media project, where the students are mentored by faculty members in successfully taking up and executing collaborative projects with reputed organizations.

‘Alma Base’ is the department’s unique alumni-mentorship initiative. Through Alma Base, the rich alumni fraternity of the department offers mentorship and counsel to students in a variety of academic and professional areas, including internship and placements.

Research and Funded Projects

The department is equally immersive in its approach when it comes to academics. The career avenues in Communication and media studies are equally promising and lucrative in academia and Industry research. Students’ interdisciplinary vigour in academic research is shaped through research projects across advertising, marketing, film and broadcast studies, new media, journalism, design, and other areas of focus. Research projects are part of the curriculum as early in BA programmes, where students are guided by their research mentors in advanced research approaches. Students are trained in software assisted qualitative and quantitative research methods, complemented with a strong foundation in multi-disciplinary theoretical aspects of humanities and social sciences. Students also gain access to a wide range of e-resources, books and journals, and are also encouraged to publish their studies in reputed International journals.

Furthermore, students also get to employ their practical skills through taking part in funded research projects. The department has undertaken several prestigious funded projects in the past, where the students get to participate in and experience ethnographic explorations, thus providing them an opportunity to see for themselves, the societal and developmental implications of research.

How to Apply? Procedures, Entrance and more

The admission procedure for 2023-24 is a hybrid process which involves the submission of an online application, offline entrance examination and in-person interview. The university conducts the Communication Aptitude Test (CAP test) which will be held across multiple slots. The CAP test is a written test, requiring the prospective candidates to come to the examination centres and take up the exam. These aspirants are tested on a range of skills, including logical reasoning, language skills and comprehension, and current affairs, among others.

The University also offers Scholarships to select students apart from student exchange programmes with reputed partner-universities abroad.

Detailed information related to the admission process is available at https://www.amrita.edu/admissions/ascom/. The candidates may also contact the helpline number +919442562291 (9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. on working days), or e-mail their queries to ascomadmit@amrita.edu.

Ten reasons why the department is your Academic Destination:

UNESCO model curriculum for Media Studies.

Seventh Indy’s Education Award for the Best Academic Curriculum.

State of the art broadcast studio, edit suites and design labs with the latest equipment.

Media Projects, rigorous one semester-long internships in reputed media organizations, and other industrial collaborations.

Alma Base: Alumni mentorship programme for students and placement assistance.

Regular guest lectures and workshops by industry leaders and experts.

Blended learning that strikes the right balance between academic and practical approaches.

Advanced research projects and dedicated modules in research methodology in both BA and MA programmes

Student publications in reputed international journals

Scholarships and International Student Exchange programmes for deserving students*