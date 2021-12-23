AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Registration Begins Today; Check Complete Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the dates for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2021 dates. The schedule informs that the EAPCET registrations for BiPC are scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for counselling by following the steps mentioned below. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
It should be noted that AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2021 is being held for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The schedule notification reads that candidates will have to upload the necessary certificates in time. The registration window which will be opened on December 23 is scheduled to be closed on December 25, 2021. The important dates related to AP EAPCET BiPC Counselling 2021 can be checked here.
The official notification reads, "Candidates can also check the payment status by clicking on the 'Know your payment status' link. In case your account is debited and the website gets disconnected before payment receipt generation, kindly check your Payment Status using 'Check Your Payment Status' option by providing your details."