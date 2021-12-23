AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Registration Begins Today; Check Complete Schedule Here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the dates for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2021 dates. The schedule informs that the EAPCET registrations for BiPC are scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for counselling by following the steps mentioned below. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

It should be noted that AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2021 is being held for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The schedule notification reads that candidates will have to upload the necessary certificates in time. The registration window which will be opened on December 23 is scheduled to be closed on December 25, 2021. The important dates related to AP EAPCET BiPC Counselling 2021 can be checked here.

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2021: Check important dates here

The registration window has been opened on December 23, 2021

The deadline to register is December 25, 2021

Verification of uploaded certificates will be done between December 27 and December 29, 2021

Option Entry will be available between December 28 and December 30, 2021

Change of options can be done on December 31, 2021

Seat Allotment result is scheduled to be out on January 3, 2022

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply online

Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of EAPCET BiPC - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the Homepage, click on 'Candidate Registration.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth to login

Candidates should start filling the application form and also upload the necessary certificates

Post completing the above mentioned steps, candidates should click on submit

Candidates are advised to download and print a copy of the application form for future reference