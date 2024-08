Published 09:26 IST, August 26th 2024

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Results To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAMCET round 3 seat allotment results today.